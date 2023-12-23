Can we expect UT Arlington to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 180

UT Arlington's best wins

When UT Arlington defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 223 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 75-71, it was its signature victory of the season so far. DaJuan Gordon, as the top point-getter in the win over Oral Roberts, amassed 24 points, while Akili Vining was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 29

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22

76-73 over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on December 16

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UT Arlington is facing the 112th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Mavericks' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

In terms of Arlington's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

