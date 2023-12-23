The North Texas Mean Green (5-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-7.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-7.5) 131.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Betting Trends

UT Arlington has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Mean Green's eight games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.