Will UTSA be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features UTSA's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UTSA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 321

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, UTSA beat the Western Illinois Leathernecks in a 78-68 win overtime win on November 6. Against Western Illinois, Isaiah Wyatt led the team by compiling 27 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 25

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on November 30

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 325/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Roadrunners are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Roadrunners are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UTSA gets the benefit of the sixth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Roadrunners' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of UTSA's 19 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTSA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.