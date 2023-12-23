The San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama included, square off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Wembanyama, in his last game (December 21 loss against the Bulls), produced seven points, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Wembanyama's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 18.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 12.6 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 32 33.8 PR -- 29.2 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Mavericks

Wembanyama has taken 15.9 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.2% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have given up 117.9 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 28th in the league, allowing 46.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 26.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 23 15 5 2 3 1 2

