Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) will host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 23, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1021.6 1453.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.9 55.9 Fantasy Rank 3 18

Buy Dončić and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Victor Wembanyama vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama averages 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -321 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 122.2 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio averages 43.4 rebounds per game (19th in league) while allowing 45.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.5 boards per game.

The Spurs hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.7%.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 15.7 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 boards per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (second in NBA).

The Mavericks average 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (22nd in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

Dallas averages 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 46.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

The Mavericks knock down 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.3% rate (18th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game their opponents make at a 36.9% rate.

Dallas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (second in NBA play) while forcing 13.5 (14th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Victor Wembanyama vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -6.5 0.8 Usage Percentage 29.4% 35.4% True Shooting Pct 52% 61% Total Rebound Pct 19.3% 12.5% Assist Pct 14.8% 41.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.