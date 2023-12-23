Victor Wembanyama vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, the NBA slate will see Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) visiting the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at American Airlines Center, with the matchup starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and KENS
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Victor Wembanyama vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1021.6
|590.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.9
|23.6
|Fantasy Rank
|107
|18
Victor Wembanyama vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Spurs have a -321 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 122.2 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.
- San Antonio loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It records 43.4 rebounds per game (19th in league) compared to its opponents' 45.9.
- The Spurs make 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.7 (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.
- San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 15.7 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.
Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- The Mavericks have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 117.9 (22nd in the NBA).
- Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. it records 42.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, while its opponents grab 46.4 per contest.
- The Mavericks knock down 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (18th in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 36.9%.
- Dallas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA action), 2.1 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (14th in the league).
Victor Wembanyama vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.5
|-0.8
|Usage Percentage
|29.4%
|24.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|52.0%
|55.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.3%
|6.5%
|Assist Pct
|14.8%
|7.7%
