Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly AAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the AAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win AAC: -140
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 96-95 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ FGCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +190
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 77-75 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SMU
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 92-65 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN2
4. North Texas
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: W 78-52 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: LSU-Shreveport
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Charlotte
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win AAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: W 91-44 vs Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Wichita State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: L 69-60 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. South Florida
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: W 89-73 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Tulsa
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: W 65-59 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tulane
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: Dillard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 79-50 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Rice
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: L 84-67 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPNU
12. UAB
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 79-78 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Temple
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 55-54 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Odds to Win AAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: L 63-53 vs Army
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
