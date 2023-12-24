The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) visit the Miami Dolphins (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Dolphins and Cowboys betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 1.5 50 -125 +105

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 50 points.

The average over/under for Dallas' contests this season is 45.4, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cowboys are 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

This season, Dallas has been at least a +105 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Miami Dolphins

Miami's games this season have had an average of 46.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 9-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 90% of those games).

Miami is 9-1 (winning 90% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.5 1 21 13 46.9 6 14 Cowboys 30.8 2 18.9 5 45.4 6 14

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Over its last three contests, Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Cowboys' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Dolphins have scored 147 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 167 more points than their opponents (11.9 per game).

Dolphins

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Miami has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Dolphins have scored 147 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 167 more points than their opponents (11.9 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.6 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.3 25.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 6-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 5-2-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 44.9 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.2 27.9 26.6 ATS Record 9-5-0 5-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 6-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

