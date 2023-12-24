The Miami Dolphins (10-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are slated to come together at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, which means that Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 14 Games Played 14 68.8% Completion % 71.0% 3,639 (259.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,921 (280.1) 28 Touchdowns 25 7 Interceptions 10 212 (15.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 55 (3.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 275.5 yards

: Over/Under 275.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This year, the Dolphins are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.0 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (293.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami's D has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,843 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks eighth with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Dolphins have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 90.4 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Miami is 27th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 65.9%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 10th at 36.8%.

Who comes out on top when the Dolphins and the Cowboys square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Dolphins' defense is 14th in the NFL with 21.0 points allowed per game and fifth with 293.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami's defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,843 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks eighth with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Dolphins are top-10 this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,265 total rushing yards allowed (90.4 allowed per game). They also rank 19th in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Defensively, Miami ranks 27th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (65.9%) and 10th in third-down percentage allowed (36.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.