Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 111-67 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Liberty
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Auburn

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: W 82-62 vs Alabama State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 65-46 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

4. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +500
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: W 95-76 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Illinois State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 79-52 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: Prairie View A&M
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
  • Last Game: W 70-60 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

7. Florida

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
  • Last Game: W 96-57 vs Grambling

Next Game

  • Opponent: Quinnipiac
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
  • Last Game: W 70-43 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
  • Last Game: W 89-72 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryant
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

10. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: W 83-73 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Wilmington
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

11. Georgia

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: W 78-60 vs North Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

12. Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: L 97-73 vs Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: Central Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. LSU

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: W 87-66 vs Lamar

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win SEC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 227th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
  • Last Game: L 77-75 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

