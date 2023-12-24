Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Sun Belt Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: W 89-75 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 76-63 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Louisiana
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: W 84-67 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Marshall
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: L 78-69 vs UNC Wilmington
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. South Alabama
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: W 83-67 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Old Dominion
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: L 74-70 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Troy
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: W 88-81 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Texas State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: L 72-37 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ James Madison
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: L 87-65 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Georgia State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 122-45 vs Toccoa Falls
Next Game
- Opponent: Arkansas State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: L 89-72 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 85-82 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Appalachian State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 0-30
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: L 53-42 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
