Tony Pollard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Dallas Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Pollard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Pollard has season stats that include 848 rushing yards on 207 carries (4.1 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 51 receptions on 61 targets for 290 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

No other running back is on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pollard 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 207 848 5 4.1 61 51 290 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0

