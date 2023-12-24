Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tony Pollard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Dallas Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Pollard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Pollard has season stats that include 848 rushing yards on 207 carries (4.1 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 51 receptions on 61 targets for 290 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pollard 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|207
|848
|5
|4.1
|61
|51
|290
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
