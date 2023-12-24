Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

10-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: W 76-64 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: Bethesda (CA)

Bethesda (CA) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

2. SFA

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 115-58 vs Paul Quinn

Next Game

Opponent: New Orleans

New Orleans Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: W 79-73 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14

6-6 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 78-52 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: L 73-70 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Chicago State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tarleton State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: L 65-46 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: L 83-73 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Utah

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 69-63 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Antelope Valley

Antelope Valley Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Valley

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 79-63 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

10. Utah Tech

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-22

5-7 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: L 98-71 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

3-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: L 78-68 vs Chicago State

Next Game