Eagles vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a three-game losing streak.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles and the Giants.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Eagles vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|13.5
|43
|-900
|+575
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia's matchups this year have an average point total of 46.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles have compiled a 6-5-3 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 9-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 81.8% of those games).
- Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants have played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 43 points.
- New York has a 40.2-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Giants are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Eagles vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|25.6
|7
|24.4
|25
|46.7
|9
|14
|Giants
|13.5
|31
|24.1
|24
|40.2
|5
|14
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Eagles
- Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its past three games.
- In Philadelphia's past three games, it has gone over the total once.
- The Eagles have fared better in divisional contests, as they've put up 2.7 more points against teams in their division (28.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (25.6 points per game). That said, they've allowed 29.5 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 24.4 points per game in all games.
- The Eagles have totaled just 18 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 149 points (10.6 per game).
Giants
- Over its last three contests, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.
- In their past three games, the Giants have gone over the total once.
- On offense, the Giants are better in division games (15.5 points scored per game) than overall (13.5). But on defense they are worse (28.8 points allowed per game) than overall (24.1).
- The Eagles have scored only 18 more points than their opponents this year (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 149 points (10.6 per game).
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.7
|47.5
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|26.0
|25.4
|ATS Record
|6-5-3
|2-2-2
|4-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-7-0
|5-1-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|5-0
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.2
|39.0
|41.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|21.3
|25.5
|ATS Record
|5-8-1
|3-2-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-9
|3-3
|1-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.