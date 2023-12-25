Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Randle put up 26 points and eight rebounds in a 130-111 loss versus the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.8 27.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.5 8.2 Assists 4.5 5.0 4.5 PRA -- 37.3 39.8 PR -- 32.3 35.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Bucks

Randle has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 19.9% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Randle is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 118.8 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are 16th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

The Bucks give up 12 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 34 26 8 1 0 0 1 12/5/2023 37 41 6 5 2 0 0 11/3/2023 39 16 12 5 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.