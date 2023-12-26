The San Antonio Spurs, Devin Vassell included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vassell totaled nine points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 144-119 loss versus the Mavericks.

Below, we break down Vassell's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.9 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.1 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.9 PRA -- 24.1 23 PR -- 21.2 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Vassell has made 6.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 119.4 points per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz give up 28.4 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 14.3 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Vassell vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 35 24 6 8 2 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.