The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and KJZZ.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Spurs 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-1.1)

Jazz (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.0

The Spurs (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 14% less often than the Jazz (16-14-0) this season.

Utah (1-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (10-16) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (38.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Utah does it in fewer games (56.7% of the time) than San Antonio (67.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Jazz are 3-1, while the Spurs are 3-24 as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (110.6 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123 points conceded per game).

San Antonio is 19th in the league in rebounds per game (43.3) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the league.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

The Spurs are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

