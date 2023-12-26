In this year's First Responder Bowl, the Rice Owls are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Texas State Bobcats. The action kicks off at 5:30 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Rice vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Rice vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Rice has put together a 7-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.

Texas State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

