In this year's First Responder Bowl, the Rice Owls are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Texas State Bobcats. The action kicks off at 5:30 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
Rice vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Rice vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-192
|+158
Rice vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Rice has put together a 7-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.
- Texas State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
