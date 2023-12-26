The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is set at 242.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -2.5 242.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 242.5 points.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 233.6 points, 8.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio is 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in three, or 11.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won three of its 25 games, or 12%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 9 30% 113.0 223.6 119.4 242.4 229.7 Spurs 11 39.3% 110.6 223.6 123.0 242.4 232.0

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (5-9-0) this season.

The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 119.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 119.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Spurs and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 11-17 10-16 19-9 Jazz 16-14 1-1 17-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Jazz Point Insights

Spurs Jazz 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 123.0 Points Allowed (PG) 119.4 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 0-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.