Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Jazz on December 26, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Lauri Markkanen, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Utah Jazz visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -110)
|11.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points during the 2023-24 season, the same as Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Wembanyama has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -110)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
- Markkanen has scored 23.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Markkanen has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
