Texas State vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | First Responder Bowl
The bookmakers think the First Responder Bowl between the Texas State Bobcats and Rice Owls will be a relatively close one, with the Bobcats favored by 4.5 points. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.
Texas State vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-192
|+158
Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Rice is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.
