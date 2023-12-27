Fort Bend County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Fort Bend County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Landry-Walker College and Career Preparatory High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.