The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In five of 32 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 15 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points six times.

Benn has an assist in 13 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 21 Points 6 5 Goals 1 16 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.