For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Hanley a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Hanley has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

