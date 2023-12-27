Roope Hintz will be among those in action Wednesday when his Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Hintz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is +3.

Hintz has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hintz has a point in 19 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Hintz has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 30 Games 5 28 Points 1 11 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

