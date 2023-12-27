The Texas A&M Aggies square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl as 4.5-point favorites on December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. This matchup has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Want to see Texas A&M take on Oklahoma State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State statistical matchup

Texas A&M Oklahoma State 403.8 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (20th) 295.0 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (133rd) 141.4 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 262.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (38th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (21st)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Texas A&M leaders

The Aggies' offense has been helped by Ainias Smith, who has caught 53 balls on 80 targets for 795 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games, Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (121.0 yards per game) to go along with nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.1%.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, Johnson has run for 27 yards (2.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Le'Veon Moss has piled up 484 rushing yards (40.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry in 12 games for the Aggies.

Buy Texas A&M or Oklahoma State gear at Fanatics!

Oklahoma State leaders

On the ground, Ollie Gordon has 20 touchdowns and 1,613 yards (124.1 per game).

In the passing game, Gordon has scored one touchdown, with 37 catches for 326 yards.

In 13 games, Alan Bowman has thrown for 3,058 yards (235.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.7%.

Also, Bowman has run for 18 yards and two TDs.

Brennan Presley has 83 receptions for 830 yards (63.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.