The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this year's Texas Bowl, where they will face the Texas A&M Aggies. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-3.5) 54.5 -185 +150
FanDuel Texas A&M (-3.5) 53.5 -166 +138

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Oklahoma State has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

