The Texas Longhorns (11-0) will meet the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Texas vs. Jackson State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Miya Crump: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Angel Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK TI'lan Boler: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK Areyanna Hunter: 4.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

