The Cleveland Browns (10-5) are considered touchdown favorites as they attempt to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 36.5 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Browns as they prepare for this matchup against the Jets. Before the Jets square off against the Browns, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-7) 36.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-6.5) 35.5 -300 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cleveland vs. New York Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Browns vs. Jets Betting Insights

Cleveland has gone 10-5-0 ATS this season.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Eight of Cleveland's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (53.3%).

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-9-1.

The Jets have won once ATS (1-4) as a 7-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been six New York games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

