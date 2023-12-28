Jeremy Sochan could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his most recent game, a 130-118 loss versus the Jazz, Sochan put up 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sochan's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.0 9.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 6.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.4 PRA -- 20.8 19.4 PR -- 16.7 16



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sochan is responsible for attempting 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Sochan's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 114.7 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 28 18 6 4 2 1 0 12/14/2022 21 4 5 3 0 0 0 11/15/2022 27 6 4 4 0 2 0

