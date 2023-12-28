With 14 games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Matthews' stats: 28 goals in 30 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Pastrnak's stats: 20 goals in 32 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +100 to score

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 27 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 34 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 34 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Nylander's stats: 16 goals in 31 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score

Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Kaprizov's stats: 12 goals in 32 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 32 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 34 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

Eichel's stats: 15 goals in 35 games

