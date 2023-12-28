The SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles meet for the Fenway Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET, airing on ESPN.

SMU has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (12th-best with 466.7 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 299.5 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Boston College is putting up 25.0 points per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.5 points allowed per game).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Bowl Game Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Key Statistics

SMU Boston College 466.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (76th) 299.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (66th) 181.1 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (22nd) 285.6 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (103rd) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (71st) 16 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (91st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 198 rushing yards on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 720 rushing yards on 128 carries with seven touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has hauled in 34 receptions for 518 yards (39.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has caught 36 passes for 474 yards (36.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelvontay Dixon has been the target of 42 passes and racked up 24 receptions for 420 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 957 yards (79.8 ypg) on 194 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has totaled 691 yards on 150 carries with seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 611 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 345-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 58 targets.

Dino Tomlin has racked up 312 reciving yards (26.0 ypg) this season.

