On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Moda Center, the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will look to stop an 11-game road slide when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-4.5) 232.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-4) 232.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have a -172 scoring differential, falling short by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 108.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league and are allowing 114.7 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Spurs have a -358 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123.2 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 219.6 points per game between them, 12.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 237.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

Portland has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

San Antonio has put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Spurs and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

