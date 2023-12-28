On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Zach Collins is putting up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is making 42.0% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell is putting up 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe posts 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Toumani Camara averages 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the floor.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Spurs 106.8 Points Avg. 109.8 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 43.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 34.6% Three Point % 34.0%

