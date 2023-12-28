The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on December 28, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have given up to their opponents (49%).

This season, San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at sixth.

The Spurs average just 3.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.7).

When it scores more than 114.7 points, San Antonio is 4-9.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score more points per game at home (115.7) than away (105.7), but also allow more at home (123.9) than away (122.5).

San Antonio gives up 123.9 points per game at home, and 122.5 away.

At home the Spurs are averaging 30.9 assists per game, 3.8 more than away (27.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries