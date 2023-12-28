How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Texas Tech is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 187th.
- The Red Raiders score only 3.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bearkats give up (71.8).
- Texas Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did on the road (66.0).
- The Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).
- At home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
