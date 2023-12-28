The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Texas Tech is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 187th.

The Red Raiders score only 3.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bearkats give up (71.8).

Texas Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did on the road (66.0).

The Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).

At home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule