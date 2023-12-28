Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Sam Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-17.5)
|140.5
|-3000
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-17.5)
|140.5
|-3500
|+1280
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Red Raiders games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- Sam Houston has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- Bearkats games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Texas Tech is 34th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (41st).
- The Red Raiders have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
