The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • Red Raiders games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
  • Sam Houston has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • Bearkats games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Texas Tech is 34th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (41st).
  • The Red Raiders have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
  • Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.