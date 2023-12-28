The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 4.5)

Trail Blazers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.1)

Trail Blazers (-7.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Trail Blazers' .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Portland hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 38.1% of the time.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (69% of the time) than Portland and its opponents (48.3%).

The Trail Blazers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Spurs have a .107 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-25).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 25th in the league on offense (110.9 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (123.2 points conceded).

On the glass, San Antonio is 19th in the NBA in rebounds (43.3 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.3 per game).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). And it is ranked 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

The Spurs are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.