The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA Stats Insights

This season, the Roadrunners have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

The Roadrunners are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 280th.

The 76.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are the same as the Panthers allow.

UTSA is 5-2 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA averages 77 points per game in home games, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

The Roadrunners are giving up 71.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (85).

When playing at home, UTSA is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than away from home (9). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule