The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -3.5 149.5

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

UTSA has an average total of 155.1 in its outings this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Roadrunners have a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UTSA has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Roadrunners have entered five games this season favored by -165 or more and are 4-1 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UTSA has a 62.3% chance to win.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 6 54.5% 76.7 147.9 78.4 155.3 150.8 Prairie View A&M 3 33.3% 71.2 147.9 76.9 155.3 146.3

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The 76.7 points per game the Roadrunners put up are the same as the Panthers give up.

When UTSA scores more than 76.9 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 3-8-0 2-3 7-4-0 Prairie View A&M 5-4-0 5-4 4-5-0

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Prairie View A&M 8-10 Home Record 9-3 2-11 Away Record 4-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 70 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

