Victor Wembanyama and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 130-118 loss to the Jazz (his most recent game) Wembanyama posted 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wembanyama's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.3 17.3 Rebounds 9.5 10.6 12.4 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 31.7 32.9 PR -- 28.9 29.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 15.5% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.9 per contest.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.7 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.6 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are second in the league, allowing 10.7 makes per contest.

