The Gator Bowl will feature the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Clemson sports the 57th-ranked offense this year (29.2 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with only 19.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Kentucky is generating 28.6 points per game (58th-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.8 points allowed per game).

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Bowl Game Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Clemson Kentucky 405.7 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (102nd) 279.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (35th) 180.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 225.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 20 (92nd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (48th) 24 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (65th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,580 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 194 rushing yards on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 yards on 168 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Will Shipley has collected 798 yards on 156 attempts, scoring five times. He's grabbed 29 passes for 235 yards (19.6 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Tyler Brown's leads his squad with 517 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 69 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has put together a 510-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 65 targets.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 407 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 41 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has put up 2,440 passing yards, or 203.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has tossed 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 186 times for 1,066 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has compiled 175 yards on 24 carries.

Dane Key has registered 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 553 (46.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has five touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has 37 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 507 yards (42.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 82 targets have resulted in 40 grabs for 439 yards and three touchdowns.

