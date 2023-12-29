On Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) heads into a home matchup with Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at Moda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Keldon Johnson vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Keldon Johnson Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 895.7 816.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 31.4 Fantasy Rank 51 52

Keldon Johnson vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Keldon Johnson & the Spurs

Johnson's averages for the season are 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -345 scoring differential, falling short by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.1 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 122.6 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It collects 43.3 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.7.

The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making 1.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.4 per game at 38.9%.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 15.1 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant averages 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 6.2 points per game (scoring 108.6 points per game to rank 29th in the league while allowing 114.8 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a -185 scoring differential overall.

Portland loses the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. it records 41.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.8 per contest.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 10.7 per game their opponents make at a 32.4% rate.

Portland has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA play) while forcing 14.9 (third in the league).

Keldon Johnson vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Keldon Johnson Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game -7.6 -6.2 Usage Percentage 22% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 56.4% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.3% 6.3% Assist Pct 17.6% 12.3%

