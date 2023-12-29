Knox County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Knox County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archer City High School at Munday High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Munday, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Knox City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
