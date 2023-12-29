Potter County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Potter County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Groom High School at San Jacinto Christian Academy
- Game Time: 11:50 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mclean High School at Highland Park High School - Amarillo
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
