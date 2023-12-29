How to Watch SFA vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) travel to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Privateers allow to opponents.
- SFA is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 138th.
- The 'Jacks put up 77.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 76.3 the Privateers allow.
- When SFA totals more than 76.3 points, it is 6-0.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- At home, SFA is putting up 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (76.8).
- The 'Jacks allow 64.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.3 away from home.
- SFA is making 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 9.8% points worse than it is averaging away from home (7.3, 37.2%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 78-70
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/19/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 75-72
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 115-58
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
