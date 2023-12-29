The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kyle Hayman: 8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

AJ Cajuste: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Chrishawn Christmas: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 23.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jamond Vincent: 8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jah Short: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

SFA vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

SFA Rank SFA AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 191st 74.5 Points Scored 80 84th 173rd 70.4 Points Allowed 76.2 293rd 190th 36.6 Rebounds 38.4 103rd 164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 158th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 5.8 310th 268th 12.2 Assists 12.5 246th 363rd 17.9 Turnovers 11.5 149th

