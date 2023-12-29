The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) play the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -5.5 226.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 22 of 30 games this season.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio has a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have come away with four wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its 20 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 13 43.3% 108.6 219.7 114.8 237.4 225.9 Spurs 22 73.3% 111.1 219.7 122.6 237.4 232.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

Seven of the Spurs' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (6-9-0 record) and on the road (6-9-0).

The Spurs average just 3.7 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (114.8).

San Antonio is 8-6 against the spread and 5-9 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Spurs and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 12-18 8-12 20-10 Trail Blazers 14-16 0-0 14-16

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Spurs Trail Blazers 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 108.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 5-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

