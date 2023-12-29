The San Antonio Spurs (5-25) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at Moda Center on December 29, 2023.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have given up to their opponents (49%).

This season, San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs score only 3.7 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.8).

San Antonio has put together a 5-9 record in games it scores more than 114.8 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 115.7 points per game, compared to 106.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 123.9 points per game at home, and 121.3 on the road.

San Antonio is giving up more points at home (123.9 per game) than on the road (121.3).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.9 per game) than on the road (27.5).

Spurs Injuries