Player prop bet odds for Jerami Grant and others are available when the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Zach Collins' 12.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He pulls down 6.1 rebounds per game, 2.4 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Collins has collected 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's over/under for Grant is 26.5 points. That's 4.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

He has averaged 2.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Grant has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Grant's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.